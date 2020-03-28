Rinehart, Louise M., - 86, of Absecon, passed away at home in Quechee Vermont with her daughter by her side on Monday, July 29, 2019, after a long heartbreaking struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Louise was born in Stamford Connecticut on April 13, 1933, the daughter of Martin and Irene B Hoban, and grew up in Atlantic City New Jersey. She attended St. Nicholas Elementary School and graduated from Holy Spirit High School class of 1951. Shortly after graduation she married Samuel Curlott and moved to Absecon NJ where they had 4 children. After their divorce, Louise married Robert J Rinehart, and they enjoyed 25 happy years together before he died of cancer in 1998. Louise was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, crafts, playing cards and board games, and the company of her family and the many friends she had in NJ as well as Vermont. Louise was smart, beautiful, and known for her amazing sense of humor that was appreciated by everyone who knew her. Louise was predeceased by her husband Bob and her son, Samuel "Skip" Curlott in 2016. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Eastman of Quechee VT and Laraine Cramer of Cardiff NJ, her son Steven W Curlott of Claremore Oklahoma, 8 grandchildren, Jennifer Eastman and Alison Gaffney of VT, Geoffry Portale of NJ, Ryan and Jason Curlott in Florida, and Amanda Harrison, Kimberly Traughber, and Steven Curlott of OK. She also had 9 great-grandchildren: Alex, Eion, Shawn, Joni, Kalyn, Olivia, Harper, Lucy, and Brynn. Louise's family would like to give a special thanks to Ellie's Family Homecare in Orford NH, and Bayada Hospice in Norwich VT for their thoughtful and compassionate care of Louise during her final 4 months. The family would also like to thank Ron Treem for his help, concern, and affection for Louise. A celebration of life and burial for Louise will be held at a later date in New Jersey due to current COVID-19 concerns. The details will be posted when confirmed. If you would like to make a contribution in Louise's memory, the family suggests a donation to The Alzheimer's Association (alz.org). Hopefully, a cure can be found.
