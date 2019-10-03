Ringgold, Karen Rene, - 59, of Atlantic City, was born October 9, 1959, to Jacqueline E. and William E. Ringgold. She departed this life on September 27, 2019, after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness. Karen was a lifelong resident of Atlantic City. She attended local public schools and graduated from Atlantic City High School Class of 1978. She continued her educational pursuits and graduated from Richard Stockton College. Karen began her professional career with the City of Atlantic City in the Tax Assessor's office. In 2003, she transferred to the Mayor's Office where she served as Executive Secretary for the Langford Administration. Ultimately, she returned to the Assessor's office and became the Deputy Tax Assessor for the city until retiring in 2014 after 31 years of service. She was adventurous, competitive, and had a heart of gold. Above all else, she adored her family especially her son, sister, and grandchildren. Karen was predeceased by: her parents and her sister, Adrienne. She leaves to mourn: her son, Antar Gray, Sr.; her grandson, Antar Gray, Jr.; her granddaughter, Amani Gray; two nephews, Jared Barnette and Thomas Bullock; goddaughters Mashonda James, Waliya & Tyiese Jones, and Julie Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019, All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
