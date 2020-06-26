Ringgold, Major, - 75, of Lindenwold, and formerly of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020, at Deborah Heart & Lung Center in Browns Mills. He was born March 10, 1945, to the late Lavinda (nee Smith) & William Ringgold in Atlantic City and was educated in the public school system. He went on to receive an Associates degree from Atlantic Community College. Major worked many years at Lincoln Pharmacy in Atlantic City. Upon moving to Blackwood, he continued his career as a Medical Equipment Delivery Technician until retirement. Major came to accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior later in life. However, his zeal for sharing his new found love was evident to all who met him. Major is predeceased by both of his parents and several siblings; Myrtle Dorman, Carrie Williams, Helen Toombs, Mable Ringgold Price, Howard, Harold, Robert, Raymond, and William Ringgold Jr. Major leaves two daughters to mourn, Marian Tina Reaves (Stadi) and Tasha Lowe (Glenn); his brother, George of Douglasville, GA; his sister, Elsie McDowell of West Haven, CT; and six grandchildren who dearly miss their pop-pop, Bahadour (BA) Ali Jr, Danajah Ringgold, David Reaves, Tiana Reaves, Takeo Cade, and Glenn Lowe. Also left to mourn is his ex-wife and best friend, Mary Ringgold, as well as a host of family and friends. Services will be held privately. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
