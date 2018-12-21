RINK, HARRY L., - 89, of Gibbstown, Passed away peacefully on December 14, 2018 of Gibbstown, NJ. Beloved husband of 45 years to Doris A. (nee Kuhlwein). Devoted father of Patricia Smith (Larry), David (Kimberly) and Paul (Marilyn Coulter). Loving grandfather of Matthew (Melissa), Joshua (Katie), Devin and Jackie Rink. Great-grandfather of Noah, Olivia, Henry and Bryce. Also survived by his Godson, Harry Zander. Harry was proud to own and care for the worlds oldest Finnish/Swedish log cabin that was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places. He was an active member of the community where he served as Councilman and Mayor. Harry was a member of many civic and historical organizations including the NJ Conference of Mayors, the Gloucester County Mayor's Assoc., the Gibbstown/Paulsboro Community Advisory Committee, Gloucester City Stamp Club, and he served on the Joint Insurance Fund Board for over 25 yrs. Harry will always be remembered as the "go to" man as well as sharing stories of local history and the people he met. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday evening from 6 to 8PM and again on Saturday morning from 9:30am at the Christ Presbyterian Church, 400 Swedesboro Rd, Gibbstown, NJ, where a Funeral Service will follow at 10:30am. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Gibbstown VFW Ladies Auxiliary, c/o Peggy Mattson, 1201 Chestnut Street, Paulsboro NJ 08066. To express condolences please visit www.landolfifuneralhome.com. Arrangements by LANDOLFI FUNERAL HOME, Paulsboro, NJ.
