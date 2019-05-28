Ripa (nee Jacobs), Helen, - 99, of Hammonton, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong resident. Mrs. Ripa formerly worked at Kessler Clothing Shop and Aggressive Pants Co. as a machine operator. She also formerly worked at Kessler Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union and Union 1199. Mrs. Ripa was predeceased by her husband, Saddie Ripa, her son, Russell Ripa and her siblings, Jennie, Mary, Tony, John, Catherine, Virginia, and Harry. She is survived by her granddaughter, Dionne McCready and her husband, Mark, her great granddaughters, Madison and Makenzie, her niece and caregiver, Sherry Amendolia and her sons, John and Joseph and many other nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 1:30pm in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A viewing will be held Wednesday 12:00pm - 1:00pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.