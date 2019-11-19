Ripley, Elmer C., - 91, of Mays Landing, a life-long resident, passed away on Nov 14, 2019. Elmer worked for the US Postal Service in the Mays Landing office in his early career and was Acting Postmaster in 1963. He later worked for the FAA Tech Center, retiring from there in 1983. He then owned and operated Pennington Point Flower Shop with his daughter Sheryl. He was a former member of the MLAA, coaching Little League Baseball and Football. He was a life member of Mays Landing Reliance Hose Co. and their treasurer for 10 years. He also was a 10 year member of the NJ Forest Fire Service. Elmer was a former member of St. Vincent de Paul Council # 3541. He was a former choir member and lecturer. He served as chairperson of the Twp. of Hamilton's Bicentennial Committee in 1976. In 1977 he was elected Twp. of Hamilton's Man of the Year. Elmer was a member of the NJ Mayflower Society and the General Society of Mayflower Descendants. He was former chairperson of the Twp. of Hamilton Historic Commission as well as a member of the Twp. of Hamilton Historical Society. He was a member of the Atlantic County Parks & Recreation Commission, the Great Egg Harbor Wild & Scenic River Committee and the Atlantic County Veterans Museum Committee. Elmer's life-long hobbies included hunting, fishing and trap-shooting. He was a long-time member of the Sneaky Hollow Gunning Club. He loved music and especially enjoyed playing the piano. He was an avid history buff and loved to share his knowledge of Mays Landing. Most important to him though was time spent with family and friends, including many outings on "The Lot". Elmer was pre-deceased by his wife Eileen, his parents William & Amelia Ripley, daughter Sheryl Richardson and brother Robert Ripley. He is survived by his children Robert B. Ripley (Amanda), Martin Ripley, Virginia Kisby (Edgar), Eileen Mason (Michael) and Timothy Ripley (Alicia), 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Charlotte Ripley & Dorothy Morris and brother-in-law David Morris, several cousins as well as many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, where a service will be held at Noon. Burial immediately following at Union Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to DAV.org or a charity of your choice. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

