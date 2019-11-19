Ripley, Elmer C., - 91, of Mays Landing, a life-long resident, passed away on Nov 14, 2019. Elmer worked for the US Postal Service in the Mays Landing office in his early career and was Acting Postmaster in 1963. He later worked for the FAA Tech Center, retiring from there in 1983. He then owned and operated Pennington Point Flower Shop with his daughter Sheryl. He was a former member of the MLAA, coaching Little League Baseball and Football. He was a life member of Mays Landing Reliance Hose Co. and their treasurer for 10 years. He also was a 10 year member of the NJ Forest Fire Service. Elmer was a former member of St. Vincent de Paul Council # 3541. He was a former choir member and lecturer. He served as chairperson of the Twp. of Hamilton's Bicentennial Committee in 1976. In 1977 he was elected Twp. of Hamilton's Man of the Year. Elmer was a member of the NJ Mayflower Society and the General Society of Mayflower Descendants. He was former chairperson of the Twp. of Hamilton Historic Commission as well as a member of the Twp. of Hamilton Historical Society. He was a member of the Atlantic County Parks & Recreation Commission, the Great Egg Harbor Wild & Scenic River Committee and the Atlantic County Veterans Museum Committee. Elmer's life-long hobbies included hunting, fishing and trap-shooting. He was a long-time member of the Sneaky Hollow Gunning Club. He loved music and especially enjoyed playing the piano. He was an avid history buff and loved to share his knowledge of Mays Landing. Most important to him though was time spent with family and friends, including many outings on "The Lot". Elmer was pre-deceased by his wife Eileen, his parents William & Amelia Ripley, daughter Sheryl Richardson and brother Robert Ripley. He is survived by his children Robert B. Ripley (Amanda), Martin Ripley, Virginia Kisby (Edgar), Eileen Mason (Michael) and Timothy Ripley (Alicia), 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Charlotte Ripley & Dorothy Morris and brother-in-law David Morris, several cousins as well as many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, where a service will be held at Noon. Burial immediately following at Union Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to DAV.org or a charity of your choice. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
Gunshots clear Pleasantville-Camden football game, at least 2 hurt
-
Pleasantville teacher accused of sex with student pleads not guilty
-
1 injured in West Atlantic City pickup flip at used-car lot
-
Late coach Bill Walsh's No. 16 all over Holy Spirit football game
-
Pleasantville, Camden game to be finished at Philadelphia Eagles' stadium
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Professional Powerwashing, Window & Gutter Cleaning! Serving Atlantic & Cape May! ww…
Indoor/Outdoor, Light Clean Up Light Leaves, Snow, Yard Clean Up, Indoor Cleaning & Othe…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.