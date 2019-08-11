Rishel, Joan Marie, - 88, of Margate, NJ passed away at The Shores in Ocean City on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born January 18, 1931, in Atlantic City, NJ to Harry Hellinger and Marie Moore Hellinger. She graduated in 1949 from Atlantic City High School and had a long career in the banking business. Joan met her husband and best friend, Fred Rishel at Guardian Savings and Loan Association in Atlantic City. Joan and Fred enjoyed an active retirement and were avid golfers. Survivors include Patrick Duffy, her first cousin and his family of Los Angeles, CA. Stepsons Fred and Robin Rishel and their families of Central Pennsylvania. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Fred Rishel; her parents Harry and Marie Hellinger; her aunt Edna Duffy; her uncle William Moore; and grandparents Edward and Katherine Moore. Memorial contributions can be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
