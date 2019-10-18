Riso, Helen Quinn, - 100, of Absecon, passed away on October 17, 2019. She was born on March 11, 1919, in New York City. She was the oldest daughter of Peter and Sarah Quinn and sister of Eleanor, Peter and Larry. She was predeceased by her husband, Ovid in 1983. She is survived by many loving family members and numerous friends. Helen was a graduate of the College of Mount St. Vincent in Riverdale, NY with a Bachelor's Degree in History. She served as a substitute teacher for many years when she was not volunteering or traveling. While living in Philadelphia, she raised funds for the American Cancer Society and the Pennsylvania Medical College. Helen was a resident of Absecon for the past 50 years where she contributed greatly to the community. She volunteered for many years at The Children's Seashore House, Shore Medical Center, Elder Hostel, and was the Facility Director for the Miss America Pageant during the 1990s. Until recently, she was an active member of the Irish American Cultural Society and served as their corresponding secretary. She was a longtime member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and served as the Events and Reservation coordinator. In 2016, AAUW honored Helen as the "Woman of Distinction" for her commitment to promoting equality for women through advocacy, education and philanthropy. In December 2018, Helen was awarded "Auxilian of the Year" by the ARMC Mainland Auxiliary for her 20 years of service at the Pine Cone Gift Shop. It was a unanimous decision by the committee as she was loved by all the employees and volunteers at the Mainland Campus due to her charm, wit and zest for life. She was known as a master storyteller who kept her audience mesmerized with her adventures. Helen enjoyed celebrating her 100th birthday by partying for the past six months. She attributed her advanced age to black coffee, straight scotch, and McDonald's hamburgers. Helen touched many lives throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Helen's name to the College of Mt. Saint Vincent (mountsaintvincent.edu) or AtlantiCare Hospice (.lhcgroup.com). Visitation will be 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon at 6:00 PM. A private interment will take place on Oct 19 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, NY. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
