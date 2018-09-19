Rita V., Lucca , - 90, of Hammonton, passed away Sunday September 16, 2018 at the Spring Village in Galloway, NJ. Rita was born on January 3, 1928 in Phila. Pa. to the late Henry and Julia Rudolph. Rita moved to Hammonton at the age of 10 and became a lifelong resident. She studied at Atlantic City Hospital and became a Registered Nurse. Rita had a long and extensive nursing career providing care at William B. Kessler Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed sewing and crocheting for her family and watching the Philles win the World Series. Rita was also an accomplished painter and enjoyed making cards for her family and many grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Salvatore A. Lucca, her parents, and 2 Sisters in law, Antoinette Valentino and Mary Winner. Rita will be missed and lovingly remembered by her 3 children, daughter, Linda Stark, her husband Bill and their 2 children Larry and Cathy Stark, her daughter Brenda Drozd, her husband Tom and their 2 children, Deena and Lisa Drozd, son David Lucca and his wife Christine and their 2 children, Lauren and Julianne Lucca. Her sister in law Rose Berenato, niece Sharon Berstler (John), and nephews, Stephen and Jay Winner. . Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday from 10:00-11:00pm at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton. Service will be held at 11:00pm. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Society of America P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901.Please share condolences at:marinellafuneralhome.com
