Ritsert, Mary I, - 73, of Beesley's Point, NJ passed away August 7, 2019, after a prolonged illness. She was born in Philadelphia, lived in Lansdowne, PA, and Beesley's Point, NJ. Mary taught math at Lansdowne-Aldan High School, was the Chief Financial Officer for the Hake Group of Eddystone PA, and also worked at the Absecon Lighthouse, Atlantic City, NJ. She was a graduate of Lansdowne-Aldan High School, Susquehanna University and Temple University, and was a past president of the Country Shore Women's Club. Mary is survived by her Husband of 49 years, Gene H. Ritsert Jr. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of her Life at the Tuckahoe Inn, 1 Harbor Road, Beesley's Point, NJ on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 12:00 noon to 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the Ocean City Humane Society, PO Box 1254, One Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or the Cape May County Zoo, 707 North Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
