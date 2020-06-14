Ritter, Claudia Jean (nee Holden), - 87, of Marmora, "Jean" died on June 9, 2020 soon after celebrating her 87th birthday. She passed peacefully at her home in Marmora, NJ surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born June 3, 1933 in Baltimore City, MD. After moving to NJ, she and Bob both worked at Cody's General Store in Marmora before building their own store, Bob & Jean's Family Market in Greenfield. After selling their market, Jean became part of the The Custard Hut family that opened next door and worked there into her 70s. Jean was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Ritter; five children, Robin Gatto (Frank), Cindy Petrella (Joe), Bonnie Ash (Clyde), Claudia Miller (Bill), and Robert Ritter II (Brandee); nine grandchildren Ryan Gatto (Becky), Jason Petrella (Erica), Julie O'Neill (Brian), Nicholas Gatto (Tara), Matthew Ash (Gianna), Jared Ash (Francesca), Alissa and Cole Ritter, and Rachel Miller; and 8 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brothers, Robert and William Holden. Friends and relatives are invited to Jean's visitation at Second Cape May Baptist Church in Marmora, NJ on Tuesday, June 16 from 10-11am with her funeral service at 11 am. Covid restrictions will be enforced. Private burial with family to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either Second Cape May Baptist Church, 600 Route 9, Palermo, NJ 08223, Manasquan Methodist Church, 23 Church Street, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or to a charity of your choice. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

