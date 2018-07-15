Ritter, Lorraine C., - age 71, of North Cape May, NJ, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 13, 2018. Lorraine was born in Camden, NJ as the daughter of the late Anthony J. Chiarulli, Sr and the late Dorothy (Wysocki) Chiarulli. Lorraine graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Camden, NJ and worked for 24 years at Prudential Insurance Company as a Service Coordinator and worked doing secretarial and sales work at various places, including Atlantic Books in Wildwood, NJ where she worked as an Assistant Manager. She also worked at MS Brown Jewelers of Cape May and Wildwood as well as being an office volunteer at St. John of God Church. Lorraine was very active for years with the Spirit Players of St. John Neumann Parish, where she ran the soundboard and acted as a Policeman in the production of "Arsenic and Old Lace" where she played opposite her husband, Bill, who she had to arrest in the play. Lorraine loved the Lord and her family and was married to the love of her life, William R. Ritter, for 21 joy filled years. She was a true friend and confidant to her family and friends, always accepting and ready to listen! She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, William R. Ritter and her brother Anthony J. Chiarulli, Jr., and survived by her son, Robert Ritter, her daughter Marie (Leroyce) Morton and son, Michael Ritter, three grandchildren, Ebony May, Leroyce, Jr., and James Morton and one great-grandson, James Morton, Jr. There will be a mass of Christian Burial at 11AM on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at St. John of God RC Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N. Cape May, NJ; where friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held at 1PM on Thursday, July 19, at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
