Rivera , Carmella Grace (nee Fichetola), - 79, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully Monday July 22, 2019 at home with all her family by her side. She was born in Elm, NJ and lived most of her life in Hammonton where she graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1958. Carmella went on to work for W.B. Kessler Clothing Company and later as a Office Manager for her family's construction business while raising her children. She is predeceased by her parents Vito Pete and Jennie Fichetola, her brother Rocco A. Fichetola and her sister Marie Santacrose. Surviving is her daughter Karen Rivera and son Scott Rivera and his wife Anna "Bess" all of Hammonton, NJ. Her two sisters, Verna Parks of Hammonton, NJ and Jean Lea of Derwood, MD. She is the loving grandmother of Rachael Clark (Christopher), Domenique Rodriguez and Isabella Rivera and great grandmother of Alexander and Paige McCorry. Her life was centered around her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday eve. 7:00- 9:00pm and Friday 9:30 10:30am all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery 500 N. White Horse Pike Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Inc. 30 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016 in her honor. Condolences may be sent to www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.