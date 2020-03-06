Rivera, Danice E., - 84, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. Danice is survived by: children, Darlene Sturm, Juana Boehler, Josephine Rivera, Mason Wright, and Higinio Rivera; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc.
