Rivera, Danice E., - 84, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. Danice is survived by: children, Darlene Sturm, Juana Boehler, Josephine Rivera, Mason Wright, and Higinio Rivera; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc.

