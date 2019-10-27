Rivera, Eloy, Sr., - 68, of Ponce, PR, Eloy fought a short battle with leukemia with which God used to glorify Himself with because through this illness my dad accepted Jesus as his one and only Savior and he passed with salvation, glory be to God. Eloy went on to live eternally in the arms of Jesus on October 13, 2019 at the VA Hospital in San Juan, PR. He is pre deceased by his mom and dad and his son Eloy Rivera Jr. He is survived by his 2 daughters Wanda Rivera, Marta Rivera, his wife Diana Rivera, 2 brothers Luis Rivera and Felix Baez aka Bootsy, 4 sisters Dora Arroyo, Nancy Cordero, Isabel Rivera, and Anna Higbee. Niece Brenda Rivera who was like a daughter to him and he loved her so much, grandkids Mar-Kiez Rivera whom he loved like a son, Zeneida, Miguel, Talia, Talisha, Talira, Jailene, Antonio, David, Eloy Rivera 3rd, Jonathan, Giovanni, 20 great grands, and a host of nieces and nephews. A Memorial will be on Nov 1st 2019 from 6p-8p at Eterno Refugio Located at 520 W. California Ave. Absecon NJ 08201. Any questions please you can call 609-328-8369.
Most Popular
-
Hamilton Township and Atlantic City Race Course owner agree to create redevelopment plan
-
Galloway standoff ends with man taken into custody
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
'Roar to the Shore' cited in state hearing on Pagans' growth
-
Heroin found in candy bag at Middle Township Trunk or Treat, police say
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Professional Powerwashing, Window & Gutter Cleaning! Serving Atlantic & Cape May! ww…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.