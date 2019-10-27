Rivera, Eloy, Sr., - 68, of Ponce, PR, Eloy fought a short battle with leukemia with which God used to glorify Himself with because through this illness my dad accepted Jesus as his one and only Savior and he passed with salvation, glory be to God. Eloy went on to live eternally in the arms of Jesus on October 13, 2019 at the VA Hospital in San Juan, PR. He is pre deceased by his mom and dad and his son Eloy Rivera Jr. He is survived by his 2 daughters Wanda Rivera, Marta Rivera, his wife Diana Rivera, 2 brothers Luis Rivera and Felix Baez aka Bootsy, 4 sisters Dora Arroyo, Nancy Cordero, Isabel Rivera, and Anna Higbee. Niece Brenda Rivera who was like a daughter to him and he loved her so much, grandkids Mar-Kiez Rivera whom he loved like a son, Zeneida, Miguel, Talia, Talisha, Talira, Jailene, Antonio, David, Eloy Rivera 3rd, Jonathan, Giovanni, 20 great grands, and a host of nieces and nephews. A Memorial will be on Nov 1st 2019 from 6p-8p at Eterno Refugio Located at 520 W. California Ave. Absecon NJ 08201. Any questions please you can call 609-328-8369.

