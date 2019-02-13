RIVERA, EZEQUIEL, SR., - 99, Formerly of Hammonton and Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019. Having migrated from his home in Puerto Rico in the 1950s, Zeke (as he was affectionately known) ended up at The Atlantic Blueberry Company where he used his god given talent with plants to help cultivate new species of berries. He eventually moved to Pleasantville where he became the head groundskeeper at Holy Cross Cemetery from where he retired. Everyone would comment at how beautiful the plants were there and how well kept the place was. He is survived by his wife Iris of Vineland; Sons: Ezequiel Jr. (Sara) Julio E; Louis A. (Wedylia) & Anthony. Daughters: Lydia H. (Freddy) Lydia E. & Yolanda.17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 3 of his children. Zulma L.; Jose M. & Freddy Rivera. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Zeke's life will take place on March 2, 2019, at: 8 Lenni Path Mays Landing, NJ 08330 where you may call after 2:00 pm.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.