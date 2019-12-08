Rivera, Linda, - 60, of Galloway, New Jersey, passed away suddenly on December 2, 2019. She worked at Resorts Casino as a Beverage Supervisor for 28 years, then started her own cleaning business, which she loved to do. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, MeMe, and Mother-in Law. She was the happiest when spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, daughter in-law, and family. She loved to travel, go on vacation and see the world with her husband. She loved to travel to D.R. She loved painting her ceramics, working in her gardens, and her Carolina Panthers. Linda is predeceased by her son Stevie Ricketts, parents Andrew and Phyllis Philp. She is survived by her husband Jose, daughters; Suzie Ricketts, Heather Ricketts, son Jose Rivera, and daughter-in law- Theresa Ricketts. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Hailey, Kylee, Gracelyn, Jose (JR), Lucas, Conor, Riley, and Carter, her seven sisters, Kathleen Philp, Christine (John) Williams, Patricia (Dan) Paules, Caroline (Tom) McCabe, Jacquelyn (Dave) Lee, Roberta (Ken) Nicholas and Andrea Philp, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 13, from 10 AM - 12 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 12 PM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

Tags

Load entries