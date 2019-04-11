Rivera, Patti, - 55, of Ocala, Fl, and formerly of Brigantine and Middlesex County went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends and holding hands with her husband. Patti was born in Newark on October 20, 1963 to the late Barbara Brucato and William McMahon. She graduated from H.G. Hoffman High School in 1981 in South Amboy. On July 19, 1997 she married the love of her life, Carlos Rivera, a devoted man who always stood by her side. After she married she relocated to Brigantine. Patti was a devoted wife, enjoyed being a housewife, a great lover of animals, her friends and family. She loved to drink coffee in the morning, read her newspaper, watch her favorite shows, and do her crosswords. Her working career started at Transcriptions LTD in East Brunswick, and finished at Bally's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City as a VIP agent. She was well known for her compassion for others. She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Carlos Rivera; her children Migdalia (Silton) Minerva, Mariela, Carlos Jr., Michelle and Christopher; her two brothers, Richard and (Melissa) McMahon of Morganville, NJ and children Rae Ann and Leigh Ann, William and wife Margaret McMahon from Monmouth JCT and their daughter Shannon; her sister, Chi and husband Frank Dibona from Little Egg Harbor and children Alexis, Gianna and Francesca; her sisters-in-law Blanca Munguia from Atlantic City and children Henry, Johnathan, Alejandro and Ivelisse, and Gloria Collazo from Puerto Rico and children Eunice, Gloria, Yanice and Bryan; her grandkids, Marisol, Melissa, David Jr. Milagros, Madison Y'Annelise D'Amaris, Justyn, Emmylia, Viviana, Marilyn and Alexander; her friends of life, Diane Connors and her husband Frank of Weeki Wachee, Florida, Rose Nardi and children Benny and Ryan of Ocala, Florida and also her second mom Anne Laratta of Old Bridge, NJ. No funeral services will be held in Ocala, Florida. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:30am until 10:30am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am at Saint Thomas Roman Catholic Church, 331 8th Street S. Brigantine. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Everyone is welcome to attend. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
