Rivera, Victor Manuel, - age 51, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday morning in May 2nd, in his home. He was born on July 22nd , 1967 in Brooklyn NY. He was a hard worker with a big heart. Victor was known for helping others, giving advice and catching up with childhood friends. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He has joined his wife in Heaven. A viewing will be held on Tuesday May 7th from 4-7 pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ, followed by a 7pm service. Burial will be held on Wednesday at 12 noon at the Cypress Hills Cemetery, Brooklyn NJ. Condolences can be extened to the family at ghwimberg.com
