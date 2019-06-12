Rivera, Zenda, - 57, of Pleasantville, NJ entered into rest on May 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Zenda's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 7:00pm at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held on Saturday at Jeffries and Keates from 5:00pm until time of service. To pay respects, leave condolences, or share your fondest memories of Zenda please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com . Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Home in Northfield, NJ 609-646-3400.

