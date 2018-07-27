Rivero, Rose, - 88, of Galloway Twp., passed over July 22, 2018. Rose was born July 25, 1929 in Waltham, Mass. She moved to Atlantic County in 2012 to live with her family. Rose graduated from Boston College and was retired from Data Architects/Logica after decades of employment. She volunteered for the visually impaired, enjoyed her senior outings and was always kind, caring and loved animals. Rose was preceded in death by her parents Domenic and Rochina Casinelli, daughter, Marcia Guignet, son in law, Wayne Marcy and grandson, Kyle Marcy. She is survived and will be missed by her daughter, Laura Marcy, her grandchildren, Jason, Andrew, Marisol and Jessica, her great granddaughter, Julia, her brother, John Casinelli and her nieces, Paula (Bob) Anderson and Daria Casinelli as well as many cousins and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County. Services are private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online tributes please visit www.parselsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.