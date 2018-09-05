Riverso, Elizabeth F., - 94, of Linwood, It is with great sorrow that the family of Elizabeth Riverso (Longo) of Linwood, New Jersey and formerly of Yeadon, PA. announce her death, at the age of 94, on Sunday morning September 2, 2018. She was born in Philadelphia on December 11, 1923 to Luigi and Louisa Longo. She graduated from Hallahan high school and continued her education at Immaculata College. Betty worked as a hematologist at Fitzgerald Mercy hospital in Lansdown, PA. She is preceded in death by her husband Pete of 65 years, her parents, and her three sisters, Rose Perry (Tony), Dr. Mary Longo Papola (Gino) and Sister Regina Louise, IHM. She is survived by to her five children: Peter (Lorrie) of Broussard, LA, Mary Louise of Denver, CO, Theodore of Golden Valley, MN and Gerard of Mpls, MN and Rose Farnan (Bill) of Marmora, NJ. and her nieces and nephews. She spent her life providing, love, guidance and prayer to all who knew her, especially her grandchildren, TJ, Mary, Anna Riverso, Elizabeth, Maria and Billy Farnan, Jordan Gott and JoAnna Riverso, She will be remembered for mothering all, her strong Catholic faith, activities as a member of her church, Girl Scouts and CYO of St. Louis parish in Yeadon, PA and her infamous pizzellas. Services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Linwood, NJ [724 Maple Avenue] with a viewing from 10:30 to Noon on Friday September 7th followed by a Mass. Internment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon PA, the next morning [Saturday Sept. 10] at 11:00 AM. Funeral is conducted by Godfrey Funeral Home of Ocean City, NJ. In lieu of flowers please send a donated in her name to Camilla Hall, the mother house of the sisters of IHM at 1145 King Road, Box 100 Immaculata, PA 19345. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
