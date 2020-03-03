Rixey, Robert P., - 72, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away peacefully at home with his son Bobby at his side on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Bob was born at Bethesda Naval Hospital, Bethesda, MD to parents Joseph W. Rixey, Jr. and Dorothy Hines Rixey. The family settled here when he was 3 years old. He attended St. Ann's Roman Catholic Grade School from grade 1 to 3. He then attended Middle Township Schools, where he graduated the Class of 1966. Bob then joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed at NIOTC, Mare Island, CA. He served one tour of duty in Vietnam in 1967 to 1970 aboard the USS Cook APD-130 and witnessed the Tet offensive. Upon returning home, he married Yvonne Sue Kendall in Vellejo, CA. After his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, Bob returned to Cape May County with his wife and daughter Carol Ann. He worked for Westinghouse Airbrakes at the CMC Airport and as a plumber's assistant with John Hewett Plumbing. He then joined the family business with his father, Joseph W. Rixey, Jr., selling real estate and retired in 2012 to enjoy his pastimes fishing, camping, watching the History Channel and Philadelphia sports teams especially the Super Bowl Champion Eagles. He also liked restoring cars and cruising in his classic 1984 Mazda Miata convertible. He is a past member of the Mid-Jersey Cape Rotary and served as an alternate board member on the Cape May County Planning Board. He was a member of the Cape May County Association of Realtors, VFW Post 184-Wildwood and Our Lady of the Angels Church. Bob is preceded in death by his wife Sue, father Joseph W. Rixey, Jr., and mother Dorothy H. Rixey. He is survived by his companion Gisela Cattabiani, daughter Carol Ann Karavangelas (George) of Sewell, son Robert W. Rixey of Cape May Court House; brothers Joseph F. Rixey (Brenda) of Las Vegas, Richard Rixey (Mary), James M. Rixey, both of Cape May Court House; and sister Marianna Scott (Mark) of North Carolina. He is also survived by grandchildren Noah, Joshua, Kayleigh, Noelle, Vayia, Georgia, and Kryssa; his best friend and cousin Frank Hines; sister in law Violet Rixey; nieces and nephews; and his chocolate lab Harley. Friends may visit on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be private at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
