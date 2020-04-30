Rizzo, Richard William, - of Ventnor, died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center on Friday, he was 53. Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, August 9, 1966, "Richie" was a steadfast and lifelong resident of Ventnor City and a proud fixture of the downbeach seaside towns of Absecon Island. Challenged in his youth with epilepsy and cerebral palsy, Richie would overcome to succeed at his profession as a tow truck operator for 25 years, serving the general public and law enforcement, providing emergency roadside, transport, and recovery services. Motivated, dependable, and hardworking, Richie was excellent at his job, mechanically inclined with excellent driving skills and the character of a person who would stop and help another in need. Loved dearly by family and friends, Richie is survived by his dedicated father, Chris Rizzo; faithful mother, Susan Thurlow; dutiful brother, Christopher Rizzo; caring sisters, Kristy Rizzo and Clear Costantino; devoted aunts, Beverly Nelson and Suzanne Rizzo, and idolized uncle Richard Rizzo; along with many adoring cousins, nieces, and nephews. Richie was a proud and true son of Ventnor City, New Jersey. One of a storied heritage of locals that are as iconic of a Jersey Shore beach town as the boardwalk and saltwater taffy. The family's grand iron-spot brick house on the beach block of Surrey Avenue is where Richie spent his happiest years. Surrounded by friends and extended family, Richie's summer's were filled with the beach, bodysurfing, and cheesesteak subs. Dark suntans, cruising BMX bikes and muscle cars. Arcades, roller rinks, Wawa coffee, and peanut butter Tastykakes. Richie would say "I had the best life. I would not trade my life for anything." Richie particularly treasured his loving grandmother, Frances Elaine Rizzo, whose grace and kindness was a blessing to us all. Our Richie was a rare sweet soul, whose occasional prickly disposition could never conceal his dear innocence and beautiful heart. We are sorrowful in his passing. A private graveside was held at Atlantic City Cemetery. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
