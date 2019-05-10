Roach, Norman W. SR., - 90, of North Wildwood, Born November 12th, 1928. Norman passed away peacefully at home in the early morning of May 8th, 2019 following complications from a fall. Norman served in the Army in the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts receiving The Silver Beaver, The Order of The Arrow and was an Eagle Scout. In the 1970's he was a member of the North Wildwood Auxiliary Police and an exempt member of the North Wildwood Fire Department. He was a skilled craftsman and was co-owner of Roach Bros. Builders with his brothers and then went on to own his own business All Star Building and Construction. Norman was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years Margaret Roach (née Bartleson) and also by his brother Harrison Roach II. He is survived by his siblings Jean Rhile and Edward Roach, children Susan Roach Thomson (Steve), Norman Roach (Liz), and Diane Roach and grandchildren John (Laurie) and Robert (Katie) Thomson, Brittani Roach and Kelly Neuling Thompson, Ryan Roach and Brent (Jenna) Miller. Services will be held at 10a.m.-11a.m. on Monday May 13th, 2019 at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home in North Wildwood with burial following right after at Cape May County Veteran's Cemetery in Cape May Court House. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his memory to the Boy Scouts of America, to the North Wildwood Fire Department or to your local animal shelter. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.co
