ROBBINS, Ronald Lee, - 75, of Wildwood Crest, and formerly of Sea Isle City, passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018 at his home with his family at his side. Affectionally known by everyone as "Captain Ron" and sometimes "The Whale Lord," he lit up every gathering with his winning smile and his larger than life personality. Ron fought many medical battles and bounced back with the help of so many good Doctors, Nurses and hospital staff. We are forever grateful to all who reached out to him and showed him compassion. Of special note is Dr. Randell Nuschke who was his primary doctor for over thirty years. We all thank the staff at Cape Urgent Care along with Dr. Ken Cramer. Ron never saw anything as an obstacle. In his mind it could be done. His stubborn will and quick thinking got him into and out of many a tight spot. But it was also those same traits that landed him the biggest fish of all. Capt. Ron in his 40s showed this county something new the beauty contained within the ocean that did not require a fishing pole or bait. Capt. Ron launched the Cape May Whale Watch and Research Center with the help of his daughters who all worked with their Dad. Kelley was at his side for the duration of the business. This would be the legacy that Capt. Ron created that would change the face of ecotourism forever in Cape May County and New Jersey. His best friend Capt. Jim Cicchitti now has the responsibility to maintain Capt. Ron's legacy. Ron loved nature and living near the ocean. After years of being on the ocean, he was often seen on his porch feeding the birds. He also made sure that we all had a parking spot starting with the lot at CMWW&RC to his block on Seaview Avenue. After several years of traveling to Grand Cayman for winter vacations, Ron and his wife bought a place in Florida. From his intercostal deck he would yell to boats going by to slow their wake. Even though he was eight stories above the water he would use his very loud whistles to let them know. He also enjoyed the sight of the many lovely gals on boats going by especially during spring break. Ron would travel wherever Nancy booked, from Hawaii to Croatia he loved it all! Ron enjoyed everyone from all walks of life and was never without conversation. He captured people's hearts and their attention. He is predeceased by his two brothers, Frazier "Chum" Robbins and Neil Robbins as well as two nephews, Sean and Keith Robbins. Capt. Ron is dearly missed by his family which includes his wife of 30 years, Nancy (nee Bonelli); three daughters, Kelley (and Joe) Niedoba, Stacey (Tony) Cline and Kerry (and Ryan) O'Connell; his first wife, Judey (and Jan) Seutter; six grandchildren, Logan, Delaney, Sydney, Jack, Marley and Brady. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (Aug. 31st) at 11am in Assumption BVM RC Church, 7100 Seaview Ave., Wildwood Crest where there will be a viewing from 9am until 10:45am. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May. A man of honor, Capt. Ron served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and consistent with his service, his family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to be made to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project through "In Memory Of" for your convenience and acknowledgment, online at: www.inmemoryof-memorial.org/ron-robbins or checks can be made to and mailed to: In Memory Of, PO Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA 22905 (re: Ron Robbins). Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.