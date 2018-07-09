Roberts, Glenda Alicia, - 60, of Pleasantville, died Thursday, July 5, 2018, at home surrounded by her friends and family. She was born March 20, 1958, to Alicia and James Roberts in the Bronx, NY. Glenda was a loving person whose heart was bigger than this world could hold. She is survived by: brother, James M. Roberts; niece, Kris Roberts; nephew Michael Roberts; aunt, Angela Durant; cousin, Keith Comissiong; dearest cousin, Kenneth Good; close friends, Tira Montague, Christopher Almodover and Chris Burnett; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
