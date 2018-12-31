Roberts, Kevin G., - 64, of Sicklerville, formerly of Atlantic City, departed this life on Monday, December 24, 2018.Services will be held 11am Friday, January 4, 2019 at All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City. Viewing hours: 9am - 11am. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Condolences may be sent to www.covingtonfh.com.
