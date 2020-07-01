ROBERTS (PARKER), BARBARA, - 75, of Mercer County, passed peacefully after a brief illness. Barbara graduated from Mainland Regional HS, Class of 1964. She started her family in Atlantic County and later moved to Mercer County where she retired from Mercer County ARC. Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Grace and Newman Parker. She is survived by her son, Brian Marzo (Joanne), her daughters Karen Marzo, Jennifer Marzo and Tracy Marzo; grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew and Joshua; siblings Cheryl Wertzberger, Terri Parker Crilley, Charles Parker and Lori Parker; and a host of nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her dear friends of 60+ years, Marlene and Jim Pierce. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2nd from 11am-12noon at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield, New Jersey 08225 with a burial following at Laurel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mercer County ARC.

Tags

Load entries