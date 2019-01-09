Roberts, Sara F., - 96, of Townsends Inlet, NJ passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019, in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ. Born in Mantua, NJ to the late James and Elizabeth (nee Doerrmann) Foster she had lived in Pitman, Nj and had summered many in years in Townsends Inlet before moving here in 1975. Mrs. Robert was a graduate of Glassboro State College in 1943 with a B. S. Degree. She was a Teacher in Pitman and Mantua, NJ for 25 years before her retirement in 1975. She was predeceased by her husband: Thomas H. Roberts in 1982, two sisters: Vera Hammell and Doris Frazier, granddaughter: Diana. Surviving are her son: Thomas H. (Deb) Roberts of Perrysburg, OH, daughter: Linda (Jerry) Penska of Ponchatoula, La, three grandchildren: Nicole, Erik and Melissa and seven great-grandchildren. Her funeral service will be offered Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 12 o'clock noon from Sea Isle City United Methodist Church, JFK Blvd at Central Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. A graveside service will be offered at 2 o'clock in Seaville Methodist Cemetery, Seaville, NJ. The family suggests those who desire send memorial contributions for Sea Isle City UM Church, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
