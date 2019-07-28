Robertson, Carol Joyce, - , 81, of Margate, passed away on Monday July 22, 2019. Carol was born on February 14, 1938 in Atlantic City. She is the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Myra (nee Lilley) Robertson. She is a graduate of Atlantic City High School. For most of her life, Carol was a loving companion to her parents, enjoying home life, gathering together with family friends, local outings, and even world travel. She was a long-time member of the Ventnor Community Church, where she enjoyed association with fellow members and listening to her mother in the choir. She liked to sing, especially church hymns, alongside her father at the organ. She always looked forward to taking a turn at baking with her mother. Over the years, she loved hosting extended summer visits by her brother and sister-in-law, their children and grandchildren in her Margate home. Carol is survived by her brother Joseph E. Robertson and his wife Joan L. Robertson, of Sherwood Forest, CA; her nephew James E. Robertson and his wife Eleonora D. Robertson, of Margate, and their children Catherine Isabella, Christopher James and Victoria Lily; her niece Christina M. Spruce (nee Robertson) and her husband Neal F. Spruce, of Westlake Village, CA, and their children Nelson Gregory, Zane Michael and Francesca Marie; her nephew Thomas J. Robertson and his wife Joy L. Robertson, of Oak Park, CA, and their children Troy Joseph, Matthew Thomas and Sydney Leigh. Services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Avenue, Northfield. Burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. To share your fondest memory of Carol please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
