Robertson, Walter Thomas, - 61, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home on June 30th 2019. He is survived by his wife Phyllis; Daughters, Jesse, Michelle and Son Walter, as well as 9 Grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 3 sisters and 2 brothers as well as many other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield, New Jersey on July 13th, from 10am until the time of service at 11am. Burial will be held at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor.
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.