Robertson, Walter Thomas, - 61, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home on June 30th 2019. He is survived by his wife Phyllis; Daughters, Jesse, Michelle and Son Walter, as well as 9 Grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 3 sisters and 2 brothers as well as many other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield, New Jersey on July 13th, from 10am until the time of service at 11am. Burial will be held at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor.

