Robinson-Douglas, Jewell Ann, - 70, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully September 17, at her home. She was born in New York City and was a graduate of the Pleasantville School System. She received her B.A. in Education from Towson State University and received her Master's Degree in Educational Leadership from American Intercontinental University. Later, Jewell became an educator in the Pleasantville School System where she enjoyed teaching for many years. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church where she served faithfully on the finance committee. She is predeceased by her parents, Kathryn and Adolphus Jones; and sister Carolyn Jones. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving and caring husband, Donald; granddaughter Christina Robinson; and her son, Kevin Robinson. Also, her brothers, Chester Nicholas (Juanita), and Elder Curtis Jones; sisters Kathryn Johnson (Rev. Kenneth Johnson), Linda Jones, and Sharon Jefferson (Charles); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 22nd at 11:00am at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 801 N. Main St. Pleasantville. A viewing will be held from 10:00am until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
