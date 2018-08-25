Robinson, Joanne Bronga, - 64, of Cape May Court House, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018. Born in Utica, NY to the late Fiore and Josephine Falcone Bronga, she moved here 20 years ago from Camp Hill, PA. She formerly was a field analyst for Electronic Data Systems and a teacher. Joanne was an avid reader. She loved fishing and was an athlete in her younger years. Joanne is survived by her husband, John R. Robinson; her children, Traci Fontaine, Jenny Weisman, and Chuck Keppler; her siblings, Mary Bronga, James Bronga, Anne Snodgrass, Tom Bronga, and John Bronga; her grandchildren, Max Weisman, DJ Fontaine, and Nicole Fontaine; her niece, Jaime Bronga; and her nephews, Riley Bronga and Blaine Bronga. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 30 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica, NY. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.