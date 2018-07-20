Robinson, John D. , - 76, of Mays Landing, was born in Catawba County, NC and departed this life on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at home. In 1961 John enlisted in the US Army, proudly serving until his discharge in 1967 at the rank of Staff Sergeant. He then served in the Army National Guard until 1990. John became a member of Friendship Glorious United Pentecostal Church of God under the leadership of Elder Carrie Murchinson, and served as a deacon and as a Sunday School teacher. John was employed at Parkway Gas Station for several years and was last employed at The Plaza Condominium Association in Ventnor. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of thirty years, Theodora "Teddie" Robinson of Mays Landing; two sons, Rodney Robinson of Charlotte, NC, and Roderick (Mary) Robinson of Frisco, TX; four stepchildren, Robert Stephens of Lawton, OK, Danette Stephens of Egg Harbor Township, Nichole Stephens-Hamilton of Atlanta, GA, and Shonda Stephens of Egg Harbor Township; sixteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Isaac (Darkies) Robinson of Pleasantville, Della Mae Rogers and Jennie Brice of Conover, NC, Lavern Browers of Pleasantville, Bertha (Michael) Amosu of Atlanta, GA, Dorothy (Donald) Nelson, Rita (Robert) Massey and Regina (David) Badger, all of Charlotte, NC, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones and friends. Services will be held 11AM Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Community Baptist Church, 234 N. New Jersey Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment in Atlantic County Vets Cemetery, Estell Manor. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco, where condolences may be left at www.covingtonfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.