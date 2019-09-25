Robinson, Joseph Elmer, Jr., - 82, of Conway, SC (formerly of Galloway Twp., NJ) lost his battle with cancer at home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 with his loving wife, Carol by his side. He was born on April 11, 1937 and was raised in Pomona, NJ. Joe graduated from Egg Harbor City High School in 1955. After high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served for 3 years. He was a proud lifetime member of the Cape Atlantic Marine Corps League and the American Legion. Joe was the first JV coach for the Galloway Twp. Mustangs football team and a member of the Galloway Twp. Athletic Association. He was also a member of GEHRHS Board of Education for 18 years. He was a member of UA Local 322 Steamfitters and Pipefitters for 50 years. He enjoyed hunting, camping and traveling with his family. In addition to his parents, Joe is predeceased by his grandson, Brett E. Sterr. Joe is survived by his wife, Carol (nee Haag)of 59 years; son, Kevin (Jacquie)of Pomona; daughter, Dawn (Edward) of Mays Landing; son, Matthew (Lori) of Mays Landing; his 7 grandchildren; his 2 great grandchildren; his sisters, Bert Husta and Patricia Pavlick; and his loving bulldog, Bella. A memorial service will be held at a later time. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
