Robinson, Mildred D. "Millie", - 71, of Cape May, and Stuart, FL, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Stuart, Florida. Millie was raised in Northeast Philadelphia and attended St. Hubert's Catholic School for Girls. Millie worked along-side her sister MaryAnn Hinchcliffe running Hinch Marina for over 25 years before retiring. She married her husband Ed Robinson in 1985. Together they ran Allison Sportfishing Charters, he as the Captain and she as the Bookkeeper. A longtime resident of Cape May, Millie was active in the Rotary-Anns of Cape May as well as the Cape May Marlin & Tuna Club where she fostered long-lasting friendships. Her recent years were spent first in Jupiter, Florida then in Jensen Beach/Stuart area. She was given a poor diagnosis in her early teens but overcame and surpassed everything that her doctors over the years expected of her. "No" was never an option, it was just another obstacle she would overcome and conquer. She truly embraced and relished her life and everyone around her. Forever had the biggest smile on her face as well as in her heart. We ask that everyone smile with joy and be MillieStrong! Those that know her knew she loved color. We ask that in remembrance of her to not wear black to her services but to wear happy, Summer colors (she hated black). She is predeceased by her husband, Edward Robinson (2014), her sisters MaryAnn & Theresa, her brother, Hugh, and her mother and father, Hugh & Millie Newman. Millie is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her three nephews, Chuck (and Mary) Hinchcliffe, Kenneth Wunsche and Robert (and Patty) Wunsche, as well as many dear friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (July 23rd) at 9:30am in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., where friends will gather and be received from 8:30am until 9:25am. Interment will follow in the Cape May Co. Veterans Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Animal Outreach, 600 Park Blvd. #3, West Cape May, NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
ALL REPAIRS- Roof Leaks Specialists, Powerwashing, rotted/damaged wood, facia board repair, …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.