Robinson (nee Schlichting), Linda L. , - 72, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away suddenly at home on January 21, 2020 with her loving husband at her side. Born in Red Bank New Jersey she was predeceased by her parents Herman ( Paul) and Phoebe Schlichting. She is survived by her sister Pamela Schlichting, her husband Thomas Robinson and her best friend Donna Dwyer - Frederiksen. Tom and Linda were High School sweethearts and found each other again in 2013, They were married on 5-9-2015. Linda was a member of the FAA Tech Center Women's Club, She enjoyed her kids/her cats Greyson and Sandi, along with their dog Bailey. Both Linda and Tom enjoyed iceboat racing and water skiing in their younger years. Her Hobbies were taking care of her cats, dog, birds, chipmunks, squirrels and of course shopping was her favorite past time, always looking for her animal print clothes. Friday night dinner at Towne and Country Cafe with friends was also a regular occurrence she thoroughly enjoyed. Friends may call to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, N.J., on Saturday, January 25th, from 10am until the time of service at 11am. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Cape May County Zoological Society located in Cape May Court House, NJ.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.