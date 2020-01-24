Robinson (nee Schlichting), Linda L. , - 72, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away suddenly at home on January 21, 2020 with her loving husband at her side. Born in Red Bank New Jersey she was predeceased by her parents Herman ( Paul) and Phoebe Schlichting. She is survived by her sister Pamela Schlichting, her husband Thomas Robinson and her best friend Donna Dwyer - Frederiksen. Tom and Linda were High School sweethearts and found each other again in 2013, They were married on 5-9-2015. Linda was a member of the FAA Tech Center Women's Club, She enjoyed her kids/her cats Greyson and Sandi, along with their dog Bailey. Both Linda and Tom enjoyed iceboat racing and water skiing in their younger years. Her Hobbies were taking care of her cats, dog, birds, chipmunks, squirrels and of course shopping was her favorite past time, always looking for her animal print clothes. Friday night dinner at Towne and Country Cafe with friends was also a regular occurrence she thoroughly enjoyed. Friends may call to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, N.J., on Saturday, January 25th, from 10am until the time of service at 11am. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Cape May County Zoological Society located in Cape May Court House, NJ.

