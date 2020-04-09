Robinson, Richard "Dick" R. Sr., - 73, of South Seaville, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He was born in Holdridge, NE to the late Joseph and Dora Dean Alexander Robinson and was a longtime resident of South Seaville. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Ocean View and a longtime member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. Dick enjoyed playing bluegrass and Christian music on his mandolin. He loved playing in all of his bandslike Steve's Café, the Garage, Janet's Jam, and various churches in the area. He also enjoyed going on mission trips and doing mission work. He worked at JP Collins and Corson Hardware Store as well as a self-employed handyman and lawn care specialist. Dick is survived by his wife: Margaret Robinson; his children: Richard (Kristine) Robinson, Mary (Bruce) Knoll, Sandra (Jesse) Gery, Samantha (Chip) Sill, and Joseph (Jennifer) Robinson; 15 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; and his siblings: Margaret (Robert) Morgan, Steve (Patricia) Robinson, Michael (Phyllis) Robinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister: Cheryl Ann Carey; and Great Granddaughter: Ella Mae Langley. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Donations in Dick's memory may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2373 Route 9 North, Ocean View, NJ 08230. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
