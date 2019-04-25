Robinson, Rochelle G., - 66, of Largo, MD, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1952, in Cape May Court House, New Jersey to Mary M. Adams and the late Alvin Adams. Rochelle was most commonly referred to as Mother Ray, Mom Ray, Aunt Ray Ray, and Mommy, as she was affectionately known to love life and family (both natural and blood washed). She was a woman of fearless faith, who always put God first. Rochelle touched the hearts of many and will always be remembered for having an infectious smile that would light up a room. Her testimony, sense of humor, and life lessons will continue to live on. She will be greatly missed, however, we will see her again in that great getting up morning. Rochelle leaves to mourn her mother Mary M. Adams, her husband Willie A. Robinson, Jr. Two daughters, Eunice Beth Robinson of Manassas, Virginia and Eden Rebekah Robinson of Ashburn, Virginia. Two sisters Gail Farrow (Charles) of New Jersey and Muriel McNeal (Charles) of New Jersey. Three brothers William Adams (Cheryl) of Georgia, Gary Adams (Deborah) of Ohio and Kevin Adams (Kimberly) of Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Commandment Church, 570 Goshen Road, Cape May Court House, where a viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
