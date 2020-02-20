Robinson-Ruffin, Sonia, - 61, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Royal Suites Rehabilitation Center in Galloway, NJ. She was a lifelong Atlantic County resident. She graduated from Absegami High School, was a member of Faith Baptist Church, and worked in the gaming industry. Sonia's career began as a cashier at Caesars Casino. She also worked in the slots department at the Claridge, Sands, and Resorts Casinos. Sonia found her niche at Bally's when she began working in the surveillance department. Sonia's gaming experience combined with determination earned her several promotions over the years. Going from surveillance officer to shift manager. Sonia always looked forward to three things -- Devotional time with the Lord, "My Sweet 3" (her three granddaughters), and thrift shopping. If she had all three, it was a good day. Sonia will be truly missed by: her daughters Khendel and Jerlyn Ruffin; mother, Claudia (Christmon) Robinson; brothers, Claude Steve Robinson (Evelyn), Robert Gary Robinson, and Richard Lamont Robinson (Rosella); sister, Mary Elizabeth Foster (David Johnson); grandchildren Milan, Navaya, and Mya; and a host of other family and friends. Home Going services will be Noon, Saturday, February 22, 2020, Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 11AM. Interment to follow in the plot, Seaside Cemetery, Upper Township. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Human Society of Pleasantville or the Atlantic City Resume Mission in Sonia's honor. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
829 Tilton Road
Pleasantville, NJ 08232
12:00PM
829 Tilton Road
Pleasantville, NJ 08232
