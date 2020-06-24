Robinson, Russell, - 76, of Pleasantville, was one of this nation's finest who honored us with servicegiving his very best, died at Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point, NJ on June 20, 2020, after a struggle with cancer. He was 76. Russell was a good son, brother, and husband. Born December 23, 1943, in Winston Salem, NC. The firstborn of the late Russell T. and Naomi Carter Robinson. He attended elementary schools in Winston Salem, NC and Atlantic City, NJ. A 1963 graduate of Atlantic City High School. Russell advanced his educational pursuits at the Atlantic Cape Community College, Stockton University, and a number of training schools. During his lifetime, Russell was employed with various businesses within Atlantic City and New York. Russell was a retired disabled veteran. He served in the United States Army during the Viet Nam War. He received high distinctions as a member of the Atlantic County Veterans associations in New Jersey. He leaves to always love and cherish his memory his wife, Audrey; Stepdaughter, Angelita Cherry (Ronald) of Winston Salem, NC; seven Brothers, four Sisters, and a host of family and friends. Services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery Estell Manor, NJ. Please send all correspondence to Adams Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to VFW Bruce Gibson Post# 6594, 512 Portland Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232
