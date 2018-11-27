Robinson, Willard J., - 81, of Millville, and Winchester, VA, passed away on November 23, 2018 at the Winchester Medical Center. Willard was born and raised in Millville, NJ the son of the late Charles "Cy" and Beatrice Jerrell Robinson. He graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1955 and immediately after High School he joined the U.S. Army. Following his tour in the Army, Willard went to work for the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. He spent his entire working career at the Department of State beginning as a file clerk rising to several senior management positions in the financial field. Along the way, he headed up the Department's domestic accounting office as well as an office that provided accounting, payment and fiscal services to all Western Hemisphere embassies and consulates. His last assignment was in the Financial Systems Development Office. In this assignment, he participated in the development of a variety of financial systems including Accounting, Payroll and Personnel Systems designed for use in Washington and at embassies and consulates around the world. While at the Department of State, he visited embassies around the world for the purposes of auditing operations, installing financial systems and training local employees in the use of a variety of systems. He saw much of the world including Asia, South America, Europe (including Russia and Romania while they were under Communist rule) and Africa. He had several experiences including twice being surrounded by mobs in Africa shouting, "Go Home Yankee!", a few difficulties with local government officials while entering and exiting some countries and problems with flights to and from embassies around the world. His favorite non-business related trips were to the Baseball Hall of Fame and the Galapagos Islands. He enjoyed life and always said he was born into the perfect situation great parents, great children and grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter Cindy Robinson, his son Charles Jeff Robinson, granddaughter Cassie Jo Holman, grandson Dale Brocato and his dear friend Shirley Lee. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Thursday November 29 from 11am to 1pm at the Omps Funeral Home South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602. Interment will follow the visitation at Shenandoah Memorial Park. "Per Mr. Robinsons request" there will be no formal service but following the visitation and interment all are invited to the South Chapel Omps Reception Center for food and fellowship together. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.