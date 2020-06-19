Roblin, Tracy (nee Nardo), - 42, of Mays Landing, born October 29th, 1977 passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on June 15th 2020 after a lengthy illness. Tracy graduated from EHT High School in 1996. She graduated Magnum Cum Laude from Rowan University with a degree in Education. Tracy continued her education achieving her master's degree. She was a teacher at Port Republic School for ten years before her retirement. Tracy also coached the girls' basketball team. Tracy is predeceased by her grandparents, John and Carmelita Nardo and Lewis and Dorothy Needles, her Uncle Edward Nardo, Cousin Caroline Needles-Hill, her daughter Caroline Roblin and Godfather Paynter Vincent. Tracy is survived by her daughter Kaitlyn (age 10) who was truly the love of her life and the reason for her continuous fight to live. She is also survived by her parents Charles and Carole Nardo, brothers John (Kim) Nardo and Joe (Norma) Nardo, her fiancé Robert Ondesko and Godmother Carolyn Vincent. She also leaves behind many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, especially her Aunts Jane and Sue as well as great friends, including 'sister' Corinne Iulo-Kinsley and dear friends, the Dagen family. Tracy will be remembered for her kindness and giving qualities, determination, her amazing dedication to teaching, and her love of her family and friends. Tracy will be remembered mostly for her gentle and beautiful motherly love for her daughter Kaitlyn who she made her life's mission to ensure that Kaitlyn had the very best life possible. Due to Covid19 services will be private. Donations are being accepted for Kailtyn's Education Fund. Online banking donations are accepted by Zelle account: KaitlynRoblinFund@yahoo.com Checks can be mailed to: Kaitlyn Roblin c/o Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Tracy Roblin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries