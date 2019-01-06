Rocap, Richard Thomas "Dick", Sr., - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 4, 2019, after a long illness with kidney disease. Dick was born in Somers Point, NJ to John and Mary (Thomas) Rocap on July 1, 1936 and resided in Mays Landing for most of his life. In his youth he was a Boy Scout and proud to have achieved the Order of the Arrow. In 1955, Dick enlisted in the United States Air Force and served until 1959. On December 26, 1955 he married Gale Mitchell and after his service they returned to Mays Landing to raise their family. Dick and Gale owned Johnnie's Restaurant from 1974 until 1984 after which he went to work in food services at Trump Plaza for 10 years until his retirement. Dick enjoyed hunting and fishing and some of his favorite times were with the guys at the family hunting cabin in Weld, Maine. He was able to make one last trip in November 2018 with his son Rich and grandson Richie. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, rooting for Dale Jr. and Sunday morning coffee at WaWa on Route 50. He was an enthusiastic supporter of all of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren's endeavors. Dick is predeceased by his wife of 59 years Gale, his parents John and Mary and his brothers John and James. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his daughter and son in law Nancy and Joseph Mastrolia, son and daughter in law Richard Jr. and Jo Ann Rocap, grandchildren Kristina and Raymond Beyer, Megan and Kenneth Schultz, Carly Rocap and Bryan Dawson and Richard Rocap III, his great grandchildren Brianna and Charles Mistretta, Alexis, Brandon and Olivia Beyer, Justin Suits, Jillian Schultz and Audrey Dawson. He is also survived by his sister Mary Lyn Liberty, sister and brother in law Sheila and Carl Allen, sister and brother in law Sarah and Ronald Sauerbrey and sister in law MaryAnn Rocap, as well as a large extended family. A viewing will be held at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ on Wednesday, January 9th from 9-11 AM with Services at 11 AM. Intermit with Military Honors will be at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Route 50, Estell Manor, NJ, immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Dick's name to either St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or The National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
