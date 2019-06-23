Rochelle, Enora H., - 91, of Dennis Township, NJ passed away on June 18th, 2019. She was a lifelong homemaker. Enora was predeceased by her husband, Horace Rochelle. She is survived by her son, George Rochelle (Barbara), her daughter, Nora Rochelle, and grandchildren, David and Victoria Rochelle. Services will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
