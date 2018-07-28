Rock, Brenda Louise, - was born July 7, 1950 in Atlantic City, NJ to the late Anna M Rock and Elwood Rock. Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, aunt cousin and friend was called home to the Lord on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Brenda attended St. Nicholas Regional School and Atlantic City High School. Brenda held several jobs throughout her life, Resorts and Sands Casinos to name a few. Most people young and old, knew Brenda Rock for walking everywhere, frequently seeing her in all the neighborhood convenient stores. Brenda Rock will be truly, deeply missed and always remembered. She leaves to cherish her fond and unforgettable memories her only daughter, LeAnn Rock; 2 sons, Dominic(Nicole) and Dwayne Rock; 2 Grandsons, Martel Johnson Jr, LaMont Roberts and one due any day; 3 Great Grand-Children; 2 God-Children; 3 special Cousins, Anna DeVeaux, Chandra and Louis Myers, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, especially her Shore Park family. Viewing services will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 from 9:00AM until 10:00 AM, services to begin at 10:00, at The All Wars memorial Bldg. between New York and Kentucky avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Burial: Lincoln Cemetery, Mayslanding, NJ. Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ (609) 383-9994.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.