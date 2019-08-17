Rock, Diane Patricia, - 62, of Absecon, passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, August 13th. Diane was born in Newark, NJ. Diane's early years were spent in Caldwell, NJ. She attended James Caldwell H.S. An outgoing, popular person, Diane made friends with ease. She worked at Cohen's in Caldwell for over 15 years. She also worked at Eckerd's as a pharmacy tech. In 2006, Diane moved to Absecon to take care of her parents. Diane leaves behind her dad, William Rock; her sister, Eileen Rock Barag; brother-in-law, Michael; and nephew, Ryan. Diane was preceded in death by her mom, Marie K. Rock. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Alcoholic Anonymous: Recovery Centers of America at Lighthouse, 5034 Atlantic Ave., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. A viewing will be held from 5-6pm, followed by a service on Monday, August 19th, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
