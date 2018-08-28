Rockelman, Marjorie, - 87, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on August 24th at Shore Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born to Jackson and Anna Whaley and was raised in Ventnor, N.J. before her marriage to Ted Rockelman of Bargaintown. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Ted and long time partner Ken Carlson. Marge leaves behind her loyal and loving sons Ted(Marge) and Ernie(Linda) along with 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all of her true and caring friends and family. A funeral service will be held on Friday Aug. 31, 2018 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. at 11:00 AM. Friends may call prior to the service from 10-11AM. Interment will be held at Zion Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
