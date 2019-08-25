Rockford, Carol Ann, - 78, of Longport, passed away at her home on Monday, August 19, 2019. Born March 19, 1941 in Pottsville, PA, Carol and her family resided in Cinnaminson, NJ, but cherished spending their summers in Longport since 1974. In 1999, Carol and her late husband made Longport their permanent home. She attended Misericordia School of Nursing in Philadelphia and worked as an ER nurse at West Jersey Hospital in Camden for many years, until her retirement in the late 1990's. Carol loved to travel the world on her beloved cruises. But her true calling, was as an active, devoted member of Holy Trinity Parish and the Saint Vincent DePaul Society. She attended church daily and spent much of her time working with various church charities and events. Her faith, along with her family and friends always came first. If someone was in need, Carol was there to lend a hand. Serving the church and the community brought her much joy and fulfillment. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen (Jose) Mayan and her grandsons Joseph and Dominic Mayan. Her sisters Rita (Gordon) Beaudoin, Marguerite (Bernie) Lesky, Dolores (Joe) Murphy, Mariann (Chris) Freiler and her brother Danny (Anne Marie) Wachter. As well as 14 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom Rockford, her parents Wilfred and Margaret Wachter, her sister Lucille Spotts, her brother-in-law Frank Spotts and their daughter Michelle. A celebration of Carol's life will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 beginning at 10am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at Holy Trinity Parish: The Church of the Epiphany, 2801 Ventnor Avenue, Longport, NJ. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Avenue, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carol's name, to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society ? Holy Trinity Parish 11 North Kenyon Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
